Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid SUV Launched At Rs. 15.11 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder derives power from a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain but only prices of the top four grades are out now

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the launch of the much-awaited Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 15.11 lakh for the S eDrive 2WD Hybrid, Rs. 17.09 lakh for the V AT 2WD Neo Drive, Rs. 17.49 for the G eDrive 2WD Hybrid and Rs. 18.99 lakh for V eDrive 2WD Hybrid (ex-showroom) as only the top four grades’ prices are announced. The five-seater is rolled out of the brand’s production plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The reservations for the new midsize SUV have already been underway for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. It will directly compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is due for a launch in September 2022.

Toyota Hyryder Variants Ex-Showroom Price V eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 18,99,000 G eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 17,49,000 S eDrive 2WD HYBRID Rs. 15,11,000 V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE Rs. 17,09,000 AWD Prices Not Revealed Yet

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder does have a number of unique traits over its rivals as it is the first full hybrid midsize SUV in the market and is also the first all-wheel drive mild-hybrid midsize SUV. It measures 4,365 mm long, 1,795 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm and is underpinned by Suzuki’s Global C platform.

The architecture can also be found in the latest Brezza compact SUV, the upcoming Grand Vitara and the global Vitara. The Hyryder has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and it boasts a split headlamp cluster, sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights, wide air intake, prominent front and rear skid plates, sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps and vertically positioned rear lights on the bumper.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dimensions Length 4,365 mm Width 1,795 mm Height 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm

Other visual highlights are squared-off wheel arches, thick black body cladding, black finished pillars, single- and dual-tone colour schemes, shark fin antenna, integrated spiler with high-mounted stop lamp, hybrid badge, grey roof rail, etc. It has been made available with a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s own strong hybrid powertrain.

Specs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine size 1.5L MH/1.5L SH Max. power 103 PS/115 PS Max. torque 135 Nm/121 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/CVT Drive FWD/4WD

The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 103 PS while the later develops 115 PS from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle based hybrid system. It comes with a dedicated EV-only mode with a claimed fuel efficiency of over 27 kmpl.

The strong hybrid system uses an three-pot engine capable of 92 PS and 122 Nm, and is linked with an electric motor with 79 PS and 141 Nm. A 177.6V lithium-ion battery is positioned in its boot and thus the trunk space is sacrificed compared to the mild hybrid unit.

The equipment list comprises a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a two-tone cabin theme, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, ambient interior lighting, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, LED headlamps, rear wiper and washer, wireless charging pad, six airbags, auto folding outside rearview mirrors, chrome window line garnish, a 360-degree camera system, TPMS, hill descent control in AWD, drive modes in AWD, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and so on.

Toyota provides a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km that can be extended to 5 years or 2.2 lakh km while the hybrid battery warranty stands at 8 years or 1.6 lakh km.