Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Starts Reaching Dealerships Across India

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced competitively between Rs. 10.48 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a wide range

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month and only a few days ago, the prices of the remaining variants came out. While the midsize SUV’s mild-hybrid variants were expected to cost significantly higher than that of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it did not appear to be the case.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced between Rs. 10.48 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.99 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). For the customers wanting to own the strong hybrid version leveraging its impressive mileage capabilities, as it has a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl, the Hyryder could be the better option.

The five-seater competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others and is based on the Global C platform as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Hyryder has started reaching dealerships across the country and its deliveries will commence soon. Here you see the V Hybrid variant draped in a single-tone Speedy Blue colour.

The midsize SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C smart hybrid petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki and it develops a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option.

The AWD system is offered only with this powertrain choice. The in-house developed 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine works alongside a large lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor to form a strong hybrid system, enabling a dedicated EV mode that comes in handy mainly during traffic conditions.

The strong hybrid mill is linked with only an e-CVT. The Hyryder is also packed with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a pop-up HUD, cruise control, six airbags, automatic climate control, leatherette seats and so on.

Image Source: FB