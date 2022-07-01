Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid SUV Breaks Cover Ahead Of Launch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will go on sale this festive season and its production will commence next month; bookings open in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today hosted the global premiere of its all-new midsize SUV in India ahead of its market launch this festive season. Dubbed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the SUV will directly take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the highly competitive space with an overall length of around 4.3 metres.

The Hyryder sits above the Urban Cruiser compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup and is developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. The exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the global Toyota SUVs as the front fascia features dual-layer LED Daytime Running Lights seamlessly merge with the sharp piano black finished grille section.

The signature Toyota badge separates the sleek chrome strip and the front bumper boasts an aggressive design with a prominent air inlet surrounded by the LED headlamp cluster. Other exterior highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are a floating roofline, black finished pillars, stylish C-shaped LED tail lamps that extend into the tailgate, twin C-shaped LED parking lamps, a thick chrome strip in the middle housing the Toyota badge, etc.

The chrome strip merges with the tail lamps in a neat fashion. As for the performance, the five-seater is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT as an option.

The powertrain can also be found in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6, and the newly launched Brezza. It will also be available in the heavily updated Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki YFG midsize SUV that could go by the name Vitara. The Hyryder will also be retailed with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine capable of generating 116 PS maximum power.

It will be connected to a CVT automatic transmission transferring power to either the front wheels or all four wheels through a segment-first AWD system. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well as the Maruti Suzuki YFG will be manufactured at TKM’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka and the rollout will commence as early as next month.

The Hyryder will go on sale ahead of its Maruti Suzuki sibling and is expected to be priced competitively between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival. As for the interior, it is loaded with features pertaining to entertainment, comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety.

It has plenty in common with the facelifted Glanza as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a large MID sitting in the middle, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and chrome and soft-touch leather finish on the dashboard can also be seen.

The equipment list also comprises cruise control, push-button engine start/stop, leather seats, adjustable headrests, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control and a lot more.