Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Month Sales Out – Details

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country and is offered with two powertrain options for the buyers

The recently launched new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently one of the most talked about SUVs in the country and takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Maruti Grand Vitara. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also offers a feature-rich and good-looking package for buyers and is bringing in significant sales volume for the Japanese carmaker.

For those wondering, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder registered a total volume of 1163 units in the last month and is expected to register segment-leading sales figures in the coming months. The SUV is priced from Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in four trim options – E, S, G, and V.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its powertrain options and underpinnings with the Maruti Grand Vitara. The SUV will be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Bidadi in Karanataka and is based on Suzuki’s Global C Platform. It will be offered with two powertrain options – 1.5L NA K15C mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L TNGA Strong Hybrid Petrol. While the 1.5L K15C motor delivers peak power and torque output of 102 PS and 135 Nm respectively, the strong-hybrid engine on the other hand has a maximum claimed power output of 116 Ps.

In addition to being the first hybrid SUV in the segment, the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be offered with a long list of features like HUD, surround-view camera, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a large sunroof, push-button start, mobile connectivity features, auto-dimming IRVMs, and seat ventilation.

The SUV will also be offered with all LED lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, LED DRLs, and more. Toyota is also gearing up to launch a number of new offerings in India including the new Urban Cruiser, Toyota Innova HyCross, and the next-gen Toyota Fortuner.

The new Urban Cruiser will be offered with updated powertrain options, new exterior styling, new features, and a refreshed cabin that will help it give tough competition to the rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet.