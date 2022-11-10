Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will go on sale soon in India and its official bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices of the CNG-equipped Glanza premium hatchback in the domestic market. Available in two variants namely G and S, the five-seater costs Rs. 8.43 lakh and Rs. 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. It follows the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, which made its local debut only a few days ago with a starting price of Rs. 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Thus, the Toyota Glanza CNG is Rs. 15,000 more expensive than its donor. The regular petrol-only 1.2-litre engine kicks out a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm and is hooked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The CNG-spec Glanza develops around 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission only.

The Japanese manufacturer appears to have discontinued the Urban Cruiser as we suspected and it may not get a replacement either. Instead, the Baleno-based crossover could take its place some time next year and it will have several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki YTB debuting at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. To further expand its CNG portfolio, Toyota will bring in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG.

It will become the first midsize SUV to boast a CNG powertrain. The bookings for the dual fuel option have also commenced officially at the dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. Considering that the strong hybrid variants of the Hyryder are already priced competitively, the arrival of the CNG variant will only give it a big advantage over its rivals.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the Ertiga and XL6. It is expected to make around 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode and it will be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. It has a claimed fuel economy of 26.10 km per kg. It will be sold only in S and G trims as the Glanza CNG.

The features list will comprise a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, multiple airbags and so on. The Hyryder CNG will appeal to customers wanting to own a fuel-efficient variant without having to spend more for the strong hybrid system.