Toyota Urban Cruiser EV To Get 2 Battery Packs – AWD For India?

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km per charge; India launch in H2 2025

Following its debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has made its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The electric SUV is set to launch in the domestic market later this year. In select global markets, bookings have already commenced for the midsize electric SUV.

The five-seater features a distinctive Hammerhead front design, complemented by sleek headlights inspired by the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year. Measuring 4,285 mm in length with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, the Urban Cruiser EV, more importantly, outclasses both the Yaris Cross and the e Vitara in Europe in terms of size. It has a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is designed with a low-set, horizontal instrument panel for improved visibility and boasts an elevated seating position. Like the e Vitara, the Urban Cruiser EV will be produced at SMC’s Gujarat plant and it will be shipped to international markets as well.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is constructed on a variant of Toyota’s 27PL platform, sharing key design cues with the e Vitara. Its design eliminates floor crossmembers, providing extra space for the battery while maintaining a roomy cabin. It will be sold with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs elsewhere.

The same batteries will more likely be introduced in India too. The 49 kWh battery is capable of 144 hp and is retailed exclusively with a FWD layout in Europe. The 61 kWh battery unit is available in both FWD and AWD trims. The former kicks out 174 hp while the latter increases the overall power to 184 hp.

The Urban Cruiser EV AWD features an additional 48 kW electric motor on the rear axle, enhancing its performance and stability on challenging terrains but it is unknown if it will be offered in India or not. It is equipped with Downhill Assist Control and offers drive modes for Trail and Snow conditions.