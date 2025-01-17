Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Revealed In India; Launch This Year

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is set to feature two lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack options and it will be launched in India this year

Soon after making its first appearance at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show a few days ago, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV has now been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its domestic market launch over the course of this calendar year. Pre-bookings have commenced in select global markets and its deliveries will begin in the coming months across Europe.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV boasts a unique Hammerhead front design, highlighted by sleek headlights influenced by last year’s Urban SUV concept. At the rear, strong quarters are paired with a stylish wraparound light bar. With a length of 4,285 mm and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Urban Cruiser EV surpasses both the Euro-spec Yaris Cross and the e-Vitara in size.

Additionally, it has a compact turning radius of 5.2 meters. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV prioritizes practicality with a flexible sliding rear seat arrangement, allowing for customizable interior space. Inside, the cabin gets a low-set, horizontal instrument panel paired with an elevated seating position. The ambient lighting system offers 12 customizable colour settings to create a personalized atmosphere. Its production will be handled at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, similar to the e Vitara.

Dimensions Measurement in mm Length 4,285 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm Turning Radius 5,200 mm

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is built on a derivative of Toyota’s 27PL platform, sharing several design elements with the e-Vitara which has also been unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The design of the Urban Cruiser EV cleverly avoids crossmembers on the floor, creating additional space for the battery without sacrificing interior room.

Battery Option Power Output Motor Configuration 49 kWh Battery 144 hp Front-wheel drive (FWD) 61 kWh Battery 174 hp Front-wheel drive (FWD) 61 kWh Battery (AWD) 184 hp Front-wheel drive (FWD) + 65 hp rear axle motor (AWD) Range 500 km expected

The five-seater will be available with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack options. The first, a 49 kWh battery, produces 144 hp and is offered exclusively with a front-wheel-drive configuration. The second, a larger 61 kWh battery, is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. In the FWD setup, the 61 kWh battery delivers 174 hp while the AWD version boosts the power output to 184 hp.

The all-wheel-drive variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is equipped with an additional 48 kW electric motor on the rear axle. It also includes Downhill Assist Control and offers dedicated driving modes for Trail and Snow conditions, making it well-suited for various terrains. As standard, the Urban Cruiser EV comes with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance features.

The equipment list will also comprise a 10.25-inch instrument console, pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with lane-keeping assist, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 360-degree camera, JBL audio, power driver seat and a lot more.