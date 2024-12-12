Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Debuts Ahead Of India Launch In 2025

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV gets 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs as the e Vitara and it will go on sale in H2 2025 in India

Toyota has unveiled the production-ready Urban Cruiser EV, a year after showcasing its eVX-based Urban SUV concept. The final version, though smaller than the concept, bears strong design similarities with the Suzuki e Vitara, which will be marketed in India under Maruti Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser EV incorporates elements from its concept while introducing changes tailored for production.

The Urban Cruiser EV is marginally shorter than its concept predecessor, featuring toned-down design elements. The grille and headlights, though slimmer than typical SUVs, are slightly larger than the concept’s. Its SUV profile is highlighted by black cladding and optional 18-inch or 19-inch aero wheels. At the rear, the EV showcases a refined version of the concept’s tail lights and spoiler. It offers a variety of colours including dual-tone options with a black roof. With dimensions of 4,285mm in length and a wheelbase of 2,700mm, it is slightly larger than the e Vitara.

Powertrain options include lithium-iron phosphate batteries of 49kWh and 61kWh capacities. Models with the smaller battery feature a 144hp, 189Nm front motor, while the larger battery variant delivers 174hp and 189Nm. An all-wheel-drive version powered by the 61kWh battery adds a rear motor for a combined output of 184hp and 300Nm. The AWD version also includes hill-descent control and Trail Mode for off-road capabilities.

Inside, the Urban Cruiser EV borrows heavily from the e Vitara, featuring a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. The cabin includes premium features like an electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and connected car technology. Top trims are equipped with a JBL audio system, a sunroof, and sliding, reclining rear seats with a 40:20:40 split-folding feature.

The EV offers advanced safety features such as a 360-degree camera and ADAS, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. Six airbags are expected to be standard across variants, ensuring a high safety standard.

The Urban Cruiser EV is set to debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in January, with UK pricing to be revealed in late 2025. Indian availability is expected later that year, with production localized at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.