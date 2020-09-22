Toyota Urban Cruiser Compact SUV Launching In India Tomorrow

Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be priced between Rs. 7 lakh and Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom); powered by a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be introducing its first sub-four-metre SUV in the Indian market tomorrow as the Urban Cruiser’s prices will be unveiled. Bookings for the Urban Cruiser are already underway and the deliveries are expected to commence soon after the official price announcement. The five-seater is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

It will compete against its donor, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V in the tightly contested compact SUV segment. It comes as a result of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership that has its roots back to a Memorandum of Understanding in early 2017. The first badge engineered product from Toyota, the Glanza, is already on sale for just over a year locally.

The Glanza has continuously been posting third best sales numbers in its segment every month and thus it has been well received. In a similar fashion, Toyota will be hoping to see decent volume numbers with the Urban Cruiser as well especially considering that its domestic portfolio shrank as many models were discontinued due to the arrival of the BSVI emission standards in April 2020.



Unlike the Glanza though, the Urban Cruiser does come with notable design updates to differentiate itself from the donor. However, it is obvious to see the similarities with the Vitara Brezza as the silhouette and dimensions along with the overall look reminisce that of the Maruti Suzuki SUV. Up front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser has received grille updates and a redesigned front bumper.

The vertical chrome slats stay in line with the Fortuner in some angles and the tall pillars as well as boxy proportions remain identical as expected. As for the performance, the Toyota Urban Cruiser uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The features list comprises of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control and so on.