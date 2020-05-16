Toyota Urban Cruiser is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and it will go on sale in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki’s board has approved the supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and in a regulatory filing, the largest carmaker in the country said it would help in increasing the sales volumes of TKM. The compact SUV appears to have christened the Urban Cruiser and it will likely go on sale in the early parts of the second half of this calendar year.

The Baleno premium hatchback acts as the donor for the Toyota Glanza and in a similar fashion, the Urban Cruiser will be a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza. The latter has already established itself in the sub-four-metre SUV segment over the last four years and it received a facelift earlier this year with minor cosmetic changes and feature additions.

The Urban Cruiser will likely have a modified front grille grafted with Toyota badge and subtle exterior updates more in line with what went down on the Glanza. The Urban Cruiser has been rendered by the notorious Kleber Silva and it shows the existence of a prominent headlamp assembly with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The fog lamps are housed within a C-shaped alignment and the Toyota badge is positioned on the black grille strip while the lower radiator grille has black mesh. Other highlights in the digital imagination include multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, underbody protecting skid plate, black pillars with white roof, horizontal tail lamps, side body cladding and black rear bumper.

We do not expect too many changes especially in the front fascia as shown in the rendering and the interior will largely mimic that of the facelifted Vitara Brezza. Since the SUV is based on Global C platform, the Urban Cruiser will also be high on safety and the interior space will also be similar along with the features list.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B BSVI compliant SHVS engine will be used and it develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission in its donor.