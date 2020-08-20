Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings Open On August 22

Toyota’s first sub-4-metre SUV is slated for launch in September, and will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS

Japanese car giant Toyota is currently working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market, and has partnered with Maruti Suzuki for help. Toyota had previously launched the Glanza in our market, which was a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Now, Toyota will be adding another rebadged Maruti car to its arsenal, this time based on the Vitara Brezza. Christened the ‘Urban Cruiser’, this vehicle will be Toyota’s entry into the extremely popular sub-4-metre SUV segment. Unlike the Glanza though, which is identical to the Baleno except for the front grille, the Urban Cruiser will have significant styling differences with the Brezza.

The official teasers for the Toyota Urban Cruiser show a redesigned front end, with Fortuner-inspired grille design and a wide air dam. The fog lamps are housed within large faux air vents on either side of the bumper, and a faux bash plate underneath. The headlamp design, however, will stay unchanged, with the same LED DRLs as the donor vehicle.

As for the rest of the car, i.e., its side and rear profiles, the design will remain unchanged, which has been done to reduce manufacturing costs. The interior will also be identical, in design as well as equipment levels. It will get a 7-inch infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), keyless entry, climate control, and a multi-function steering wheel.

There will only be one engine option available- a 1.5-litre petrol motor, which will generate 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while a 4-speed automatic will be optional. For improved efficiency, there will also be a mild-hybrid system available on-board.

Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser will launch in India during September, although the official bookings will begin on 22nd August, i.e., just two days from now. Interestingly, some dealers had already started accepting pre-orders for the vehicle earlier this month. The prices for the Urban Cruiser are expected to range between Rs. 8.5 lakh to Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).