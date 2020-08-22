Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings Open; 10 Key Things You Should Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser gets powered by a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed auto

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to launch the Urban Cruiser tomorrow in the domestic market. The compact five-seater SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V and it will also face upcoming rivals like Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

The Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza under the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership. It is the second product of its kind as the Glanza was introduced over a year ago. Here we look at the ten key features of the compact SUV:

1. New Front Grille:

Toyota has deployed notable frontal changes to differentiate the Urban Cruiser from its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It is grafted with a two-part grille assembly having Toyota badge on it.

2. LED Projector Headlamps:

The main attraction up front is the LED projector headlamp setup as it goes well with the sharp design language of the compact SUV.

3. Dual-Tone Interior:

The cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser comes with a two-tone dark brown theme and it brings an upmarket appeal to the vehicle.

4. Automatic Climate Control:

A handy feature in modern day cars, the automatic climate control facility will be offered across the range as it helps in rapid cooling of the cabin based on the ambient conditions without having to adjust the settings every time.

5. Touchscreen Infotainment System:

As you might have guessed, the Urban Cruiser gains the same touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as smartphone based navigation system.

6. Rain Sensing Wipers & Cruise Control:

Both the cruise control and automatic rain sensing wipers are part of the equipment package, as they are essential in most of the cars in modern days standards. They help in enhancing the practicality and convenience bit of the compact SUV.

7. Mild Hybrid Petrol Engine:

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Smart Hybrid petrol engine and is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The automatic trims come with a lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG) for improved efficiency.

8. Nine Colour Options:

The SUV will be sold in nine different paint schemes – six single-tone and three dual-tone. Shades such as Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver and Grey are mono tone while Blue and Black, Brown and Black, Orange and White are two tone.

9. Two Transmission Choices:

Just as in the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed automatic unit as an option.

10. Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels:

In a similar fashion to its donor, the Toyota Urban Cruiser features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in the top-end variants and it will make a good styling quotient.