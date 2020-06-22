Toyota-TRD Reveals GR Body Kit For 2020 Harrier SUV

Not to be confused with the Tata Harrier sold in India, the fourth-gen Toyota Harrier was recently launched in Japan at a starting price of JPY 2,990,000 (approx Rs 21.26 lakh)

After making its global debut in April this year, the new fourth-gen Toyota Harrier was launched in the Japanese market on June 17. Following the launch of the Harrier, a range of body kits were revealed for the crossover/SUV, including Artisan Spirits, Modellista, and now finally one coming from Toyota’s in-house tuning shop called Toyota Racing Development (TRD).

The range of accessories has been revealed under the Gazoo Racing (GR) brand. Unlike the Modellista’s chrome enriched kits, the GR body kit is finished in matte black, which makes it look way more sportier. This kit from TRD includes a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser, as well as quad exhaust tips.

Additionally, you can opt for black surrounds for the front corner air intakes, a rear spoiler, door visors and a black-and-red side stripe running across the length of the car. Apart from that, the GR kit also includes black 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels which could be had with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Apart from the visual upgrades, the kit also includes a Yamaha performance damper for reducing body vibrations, along with GR aluminium stickers that the company claims eliminate static electricity and bring out “the original performance of the vehicle”. If you still have some cash left, you can purchase door handle protectors, window tint, front windscreen shades, carbon fibre number plate frames and a boot floor mat.

Talking about the car, the new Harrier is built on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. It can be had with either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated Dynamic Force petrol engine rated at 171 PS/207 Nm, or a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain putting out 218 PS of maximum power. The Toyota Harrier is only available in Japan as of now, but will soon be launched in the North American markets as the next-gen Venza.

As of now, Toyota retails the Harrier in its home country at a base price of 2,990,000 yen (INR 21,26,393), which goes up to 5,040,800 yen (INR 35,85,100) for the top-end trim.