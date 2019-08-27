Toyota To Stop Selling Current Generation Land Cruiser By 2022

Toyota might stop selling the current generation Land Cruiser in the American market due to high pricing

Toyota Land Cruiser, one of the world’s most renowned big and luxury SUV may cease to exist by 2022. The current-generation Land Cruiser was launched back in 2007 and received a mild refresh in 2016, but feels outdated given the competition it faces in the kind of price range it is available ($85,000). According to Jonny Lieberman at MotorTrend, the current-gen Land Cruiser will be “exiting the market,” by 2022.

The Toyota J200 Series Land Cruiser was launched as a capable off-roader and its price is said to be the biggest problem for the big SUV. Many luxurious yet capable off-roaders are available at prices well below the Land Cruiser and are high on comfort and mileage too.

This is the reason why many Land Cruisers end up in the used car market where a brand new unit can lose price as high as $20,000 within a year. But the question is, is Toyota killing the Land Cruiser as a whole? Probably not. The flagship SUV is available in many versions globally and the earlier reports suggest that the V8 options can be replaced by the V6 engines.

A forum poster said the 3.5-litre TT V6 and NA V6 would replace two V8s. Also, Toyota is looking at a rejig in the Americas and not the global markets. Globally, Toyota may continue selling its most popular V8 model lineup, including the one in India where it is priced upwards of Rs 1 Crore and has only 1 model.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser will get sleek lines, LED headlights, lots of new technology, and a differentiation between the Land Cruiser and the Lexus LX. Toyota Safety Sense and a new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen will also make their way to the new Cruiser.

There’s a possibility that Toyota is planning to reveal the product at this year’s Toyota Motor Show, however, the introduction is said to commence for the Land Cruiser in mid-2020 as a 2021 model year, the LX following a year later in 2022.