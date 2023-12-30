Toyota To Record Highest Ever Sales In History In 2023

Toyota is well on its way to register highest ever yearly sales in 2023; a total of 9.36 million passenger cars sold in the first eleven months

Toyota sold a total of 9.36 million passenger cars across the globe in the first eleven months of the 2023 calendar year. The Japanese auto major rolled out 9.23 million cars during the same period and is well on its way to record a new sales milestone by the end of this CY. Toyota as well as its luxury arm, Lexus, are projected to record a combined total of more than 10 million cars when 2023 ends.

Toyota has endured strong sales growth in North America and Europe and just last month, 926,573 units were manufactured by the brand and of which 611,656 units were produced outside of its home market of Japan. Media reports from Japan suggest that Toyota retailed 905,066 units in November 2023 with an impressive YoY volume increase of 13.6 per cent.

It marks the record for highest sales in a single month. Just in Japan, Toyota registered a total of 139,749 units with a massive growth of 27.1 per cent. In the global markets, the sales increased by 11.5 per cent as a total of 765,317 units were noted. More importantly, Toyota’s electric vehicle sales saw a jump of 53.4 per cent with 343,981 units.

To be precise, between January and November 2023, Toyota and Lexus managed a total of 9,367,040 units globally. Through its history, Toyota endured its highest yearly sales in 2019 as 9,714,253 units were posted and it will be comfortably beaten this year. Due to health crisis, the sales decline in 2020 but the comeback was extremely strong the next two years.

In 2022, Toyota garnered a total of 9,567,184 units. The 2023 is a story to behold for the company as it has recorded growth for consecutive months in terms of sales and production in Japan as well as across the globe.

The demand for hybrid and electrified cars, in particular, has grown big time and it reflect on its sales numbers. The issues related to semiconductor supply have been easing as well aiding the brand to roll out more passenger cars than before.