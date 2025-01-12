Toyota To Likely Launch 2 New Big SUVs This Year In India

After a long gap, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will make a comeback to the Indian market in its latest avatar

When it comes to SUVs, Toyota is known for some of its iconic nameplates, which are recognised globally. These rugged SUVs have stood the test of time and proved their bulletproof reliability. The Japanese carmaker currently sells the Fortuner and Land Cruiser 300 in the Indian market. Further expanding its portfolio and updating the existing models, 2 new big SUVs are lined up for a launch in the country. Let’s look at the details of these 2 upcoming Toyota SUVs launching this year in India.

1. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

After a long break, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to return to the Indian market. Codenamed JC250, the latest generation of the Land Cruiser Prado debuted globally in 2023 and is sold as Land Cruiser 250 in some international markets. In India, the LC Prado will sit below the Land Cruiser 300 in the Toyota’s line-up. The ladder frame SUV measures 4,920 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Also Read: India-Bound Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes First Public Debut

Expected to launch in India in the second half of 2025, the Prado will likely be powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine shared with the Fortuner and it could get the 48V mild-hybrid system. The Japanese carmaker also offers the SUV with a 2.4-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain in some countries, however, chances of it coming to India are slim. Toyota will sell the Land Cruiser Prado in the domestic market via the CBU route.

2. New Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

The new Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid has already debuted in the South African market last year and will trickle down to other countries in a systematic manner. The SUV is powered by the familiar 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. The hybrid system aids the power delivery by providing an additional 16 bhp and 42 Nm torque.

Also Read: 4 New Toyota SUVs Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The power output figures of the 3-row SUV stand at 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota claims that the inclusion of the mild-hybrid system enhances the fuel efficiency of the Fortuner by a good 5%. Scheduled to go on sale this year in the Indian market, the Fortuner MHEV could also get the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS Suite and a 360-degree parking camera. Much like the current model, the Fortuner Hybrid will continue to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.