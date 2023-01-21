Toyota To Likely Launch 2 MPVs In India In 2023 – All Details

Toyota is likely planning to bring in a host of new models this calendar year including the badge-engineered version of Maruti Ertiga

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) showcased different variants of the Innova Hycross along with a host of concepts at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater. In 2022, the Japanese auto major introduced the heavily updated Glanza and the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder while the Urban Cruiser compact SUV was discontinued. The prices of the Innova Hycross are already out and it has been well received by customers.

The brand is looking to carry the momentum and bring in more new models this calendar year. The Land Cruiser 300’s deliveries have also commenced officially and it has a price of Rs. 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). The upcoming compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will act as a replacement for the Urban Cruiser and it will likely be launched by mid-2023.

1. 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift:

Reports suggest that Toyota is also developing an updated version of the Innova Crysta. The reservations for the diesel-engined Innova Crysta were paused in August 2022 due to supply chain issues and for a brief period, the MPV was available only with a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Toyota confirmed a while ago that the diesel engine will be back on sale.

The 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine could also be offered with a bi-fuel option as the presence of a CNG variant could appeal to a wider audience, especially in the fleet segment. The updated Innova Crysta could be launched in the coming months enabling Toyota to have an expansive range with the Innova nameplate. It could get a mildly refreshed exterior as well.

2. New Toyota MPV:

It must be noted that the new-gen Toyota Innova Hycross will give rise to a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki sibling this year and it will become the first cross-badged model supplied by Toyota. Toyota will reportedly have its MPV portfolio expanded courtesy of a rebadged Ertiga this year as well.

It will be equipped with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.