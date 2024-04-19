Toyota To Likely Launch 2 Mild Hybrid Cars & 1 EV In 2024-25

Toyota is set to launch its inaugural mass-market EV in India next year while the Fortuner MHEV and Hilux MHEV could also be in the pipeline

The global introduction of the Toyota Fortuner MHEV and the Hilux MHEV has been in a phased manner. In India, the standard Fortuner and Hilux models persist for the time being without any hybrid tech. Toyota’s current lineup in India encompasses petrol, CNG, strong hybrid and diesel variants and some of them have arrived in partnership with Maruti Suzuki.

The potential arrival of Toyota’s diesel mild-hybrid technology in the country is a topic of interest but considering the popularity of the full-sized Fortuner SUV in India and the good reception for the Hilux lifestyle pickup truck, we can expect the Japanese brand to bring in the technology later this year or in 2025.

Furthermore, Toyota is set to launch its inaugural mass-market electric vehicle in India next year, a model closely related to the Maruti eVX. In February 2024, Toyota debuted the MHEV-spec Hilux in Europe and other markets with cosmetic updates. Fast forward a month later, the prices of the Fortuner MHEV and Hilux MHEV were released in South Africa.

The exterior of the Fortuner MHEV remains largely unchanged, except for the addition of the 48V emblem on the tailgate. The mild hybrid system operates alongside the well-known 2.8L four-cylinder 1GD-FTV diesel engine, capable of generating a maximum power of 204 PS and a peak torque of 500 Nm. This engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 12-volt battery.

The system comprises a 48V battery, an electric motor/generator, and other essential components. It does enhance overall fuel efficiency by around 5 per cent and improves the diesel engine’s smoothness by approximately 6 to 10 per cent, as per Toyota. The addition of a battery pack and electric motor contributes an extra 16 PS and 65 Nm to the vehicle’s performance.

The first-ever electric SUV from Toyota for India will arrive in H2 2025 and it will be underpinned by the derivative of its 27PL platform. It will be exported to several global markets from India and will feature a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of up to 550 km. The design will be based on the Urban SUV concept, revealed last year.