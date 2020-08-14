Toyota To Likely Have 4 Rebadged Suzuki Cars In Lineup By End 2021

Toyota is expected to launch the rebadged Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV in the domestic market next year to expand its portfolio further

As part of its partnership with Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Glanza premium hatchback, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, by the middle of last year. It became a decent seller and comfortably slotted in as the third best-selling model monthly in its space behind its donor and the Hyundai Elite i20.

The Glanza is currently the most affordable Toyota model sold in the country as the Etios twins were discontinued following the implementation of BSVI emission standards. Next up, the Japanese auto giant will launch the Urban Cruiser compact SUV. The badge engineered Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will become a key figure in gaining volumes for the brand upon arrival in the coming weeks.

Having been teased twice, the Toyota Urban Cruiser’s bookings will commence soon in India before its official market entry in September. The collaboration between both the Japanese carmakers won’t end there as more rebadged products are in the pipeline. In a joint statement released previously, the Ciaz and Ertiga will also be supplied by Suzuki to TKM.

Toyota already sells the Yaris is the C-segment for sedans and its sales have been underwhelming for the most part and it will be interesting to see if the possible rebadged Ciaz would act as its replacement or not when it arrives. Moreover, the Ertiga is also expected to go down the rebadged route and it could be positioned below the Innova Crysta.

The seven-seater could build on the success of the highly popular Innova Crysta. If Toyota launches both the models, the rebadged portfolio would grow to four vehicles by the end of next year. It must be noted that a C-segment MPV is reportedly being developed by Maruti Suzuki in association with Toyota and it will likely debut only in 2023 at the Nexa dealerships.

As for Toyota, the next-generation Corolla, which is already available in international markets, could make its way to India in the near future as well.