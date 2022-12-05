Toyota To Launch Two MPVs Soon In India – All Details

The deliveries of the Toyota Innova Hycross will begin next month in India while the updated Innova Crysta will be launched in 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will announce the official prices of the Innova Hycross in the coming weeks and the deliveries will commence by the middle of next month. The new generation Innova made its world debut on November 21, 2022 and it was followed by its domestic premiere on November 25, 2022 with high anticipation.

The Innova Hycross is based on the modular TNGA-C platform and has larger proportions compared to the Innova Crysta with a 100 mm longer wheelbase enabling a roomier cabin. The premium MPV will be sold in seven- and eight-seater configurations and due to the presence of a monocoque chassis, the Hycross switches to a front-wheel drive layout ditching the RWD configuration.

The Toyota Innova Hycross takes design inspiration from the brand’s crop of global SUVs and thus giving a butch appearance in comparison to the Innova Crysta. The upright front fascia is complemented by a prominent trapezoidal grille section, a sporty bumper section with a wide air inlet leading onto a triangular housing on each side.

Other exterior highlights are muscular bodily creases and bonnet, new LED tail lamps and alloy wheels and an updated bumper. The MPV derives power from a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.0-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid engine. The latter has a dedicated EV mode with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 km per litre.

The interior is also more upmarket with a new layered dashboard, a new steering wheel and a digital cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, powered seats with ventilated function, cooled glovebox, leather seat upholstery and so on.

In 2023, the Japanese auto major will also introduce the updated Innova Crysta as it will be back in production with notable updates. A CNG variant of the premium MPV is highly likely as well. Toyota has confirmed that the diesel variant’s bookings will reopen as it will have an expansive range of two Innova models next year.