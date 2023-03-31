Toyota To Launch Two All-New 7-Seater SUVs in India – Key Info

Toyota is aiming to expand its SUV portfolio in India with the launch of two new 7-seater SUVs, a Corolla Cross-based SUV and the new-gen Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to flood the SUV space with a slew of new products for the Indian market. The most recent addition to its fleet, the Innova Hycross received a warm response from the customers and its latest SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also doing pretty well.

Keeping up the momentum, the Japanese brand will introduce two new 7-seater SUVs in the domestic market. Apart from this, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based crossover is also on cards.

1. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

One of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, the Toyota Fortuner will soon receive a major update in the form of a new generation model. It will be underpinned by the brand’s TNGA-F platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross along with the likes of Land Cruiser 300, Tundra pick-up and Lexus LX500d.

As opposed to the current gen model, the new SUV will be far more technologically advanced and will get features such as ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera and a panoramic sunroof amongst others. Under the hood, a new 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine will power the SUV and it will be paired to a mild hybrid system, thus making it more frugal.

2. Toyota Corolla Cross-Based SUV:

A new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market is in the works and it will be based on the Toyota Corolla Cross, which is sold in overseas markets. If some media reports are to be believed, the upcoming three-row SUV’s powertrain will be straight lift-off from the Innova Hycross MPV. A 2.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 172 bhp and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powerhouse good enough for 184 bhp will likely be a part of the package.

The SUV will be based on modular TNGA-C architecture and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Meridian in India. In terms of equipment on offer, the four-wheeler will come loaded with all the bells and whistles that one expects from the vehicle of this segment.