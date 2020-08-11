Toyota To Launch RAV4 SUV Next Year In India – Report

Toyota RAV4 could be launched in India in the middle of next year and it could be priced in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota has the RAV4 as one of its top-selling models across the globe and is widely considered as the first true crossover upon arrival in the ’90s. With the competition in the premium SUV/crossover segment rapidly expanding in the Indian market, the RAV4’s local debut has long been anticipated. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the RAV4 is heading to India by the middle of next year.

The RAV4 will be slotted well above the Fortuner as it will become the flagship SUV but Toyota is also considering the re-entry of the Land Cruiser reportedly. The RAV4 is currently in its fifth generation globally and is underpinned by the modular TNGA platform. It measures 4,600 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and stands 1,685 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,690 mm wheelbase.

The design of the RAV4 follows the latest philosophy followed by Toyota in the international markets as edgy body panels, upright front fascia, sporty headlamps, prominent grille section and aggressive front and rear bumpers will be part of the equation. Courtesy of the large greenhouse, it will have an appealing stance when viewed from any angle.

Moreover, the upmarket exterior is complemented by a spacious cabin with premium amenities pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and connected technology. The RAV4 could take advantage of the relaxation in homologation regulations and thus it could be priced in the upwards of Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the 2.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid tech to be utilised.

The Japanese manufacturer will likely be keen in offering good fuel economy and performance characteristics with the RAV4. It may as well be paired with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The RAV4 is also sold with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the overseas markets but for its price tag, bringing in a hybrid motor only makes sense to Toyota.



The Prime PHEV variant of the RAV4 can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 5.8 seconds – second quickest for a Toyota model in the United States. In the battery power alone, it can drive up to 63 kmph and has the claimed highest electric range for any plug-in hybrid SUV.