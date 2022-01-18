Toyota to Launch Sub-15 Lakh 7-Seater MPV In India, Codenamed 560B

The upcoming Toyota C-segment MPV codenamed 560B will reportedly be launched next year in India and it could be positioned below the Innova Crysta

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Toyota has embarked on a new plan called the ‘Big Leap’ internally and work is undergoing at its domestic production facility to accommodate the production of the upcoming five-seater midsize SUV and an MPV. The former is codenamed the D22 and it will spawn a Maruti Suzuki sibling while the latter is codenamed 560B.

The manufacturing unit in Karnataka will reopen on February 4 following a month of closure and the said midsize SUV will be launched this year’s festive season. It comes as a result of the partnership with Maruti Suzuki as it will sit on the DNGA platform currently used by a number of Toyota and Daihatsu models in the Asian markets.

Maruti Suzuki’s iteration is codenamed YFG and previous reports indicated that it will also be introduced before Diwali as both SUVs will enter the market in quick succession. They will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and MG Astor in the highly competitive space.

The midsize SUV and the C-segment MPV are part of the brand aiming to launch six new models over the next two years. Following the five-seater’s launch later this year, the MPV 560B will reach showrooms sometime in 2023. In a couple of days, Toyota will launch the Hilux pickup truck with a 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine found in the Fortuner and it will rival Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

The new Glanza based on the upcoming facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also be introduced while the Urban Cruiser based on the mid-2022 bound new generation Brezza is in the pipeline too. The rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dubbed the Belta and the badge-engineered Ertiga MPV will reportedly launch as well.

In addition, the compact Maruti Suzuki SUV coupe that will sit on Baleno’s Heartect platform and take design inspiration from the Futuro-e concept is also evaluated to be added to Toyota’s range via the rebadged route. Toyota is planning to produce 45,000 units of the D22 and Maruti YFG in the next fiscal and within the next few years, TKM will reportedly manufacturer two lakh units of the midsize SUV annually.