Toyota To Launch Its First Small Electric Car In India In 2021

Toyota’s rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV is expected to launch in 2021 before the arrival of an indigenous EV from the brand

Toyota has a significant presence at the ongoing 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and has unveiled some interesting concepts including the Ultra-Compact BEV. However, the biggest news that has come out of the show floor is the confirmation of the first zero-emission vehicle for India. The latest tweet from Hormazd Sorabjee indicates the CTO of Toyota making the big statement.

Shigeki Terashi, Executive Vice President, Chief Safety Technology Officer, and Chairman of Powertrain Company, President of Advanced Technology Development Company and Director at TMC (Toyota Motor Corporation) was quoted saying, “India is one of the countries we have in mind for BEVs and we want to introduce them at an early stage along with Maruti”.

Toyota and Suzuki are involved in a partnership with mutual benefits in mind across different fields. It includes vehicle supply, technology sharing and co-development of vehicles. On a global scale, supplying of THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki had already been confirmed alongside widely spread Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines and batteries.

Toyota has confirmed that it will launch an all-electric car in India. The company’s CTO Shigeki Terashi said “India is one of the countries we have in mind for BEVs and we want to introduce them at an early stage along with Maruti” #tokyomotorshow2019 — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) October 22, 2019

Maruti Suzuki is stepping into the electric vehicle space next year through the JDM-spec Wagon R comprising of an eco-friendly powertrain. In the near future, Toyota will be launching a C-segment MPV co-developed with Suzuki besides the rebadged versions of the Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and Ciaz. The intention to enter the EV market meant that Toyota could introduce a small car based on the electrified Wagon R.

The electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will have high local content and it could benefit from the FAME 2 scheme but do not expect the pricing to be anywhere similar to the regular hatchback. Toyota will likely utilise Maruti Suzuki’s local manufacturing prowess to bring up the rebadged version and it will arrive in a couple of year’s time.

It will be followed by an indigenous from Toyota itself. Just as the Wagon R EV, it is expected to have a range of around 120-140 km on a single charge. Toyota wants to make the most out of its wide reach in the emerging markets and India appears to be at the forefront of its EV plans.