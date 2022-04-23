Toyota To Launch Ertiga-Rivalling C-MPV In India Next Year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is working on a new MPV for the Indian market, which is speculated to go on sale here in 2023

Toyota is planning to launch a new C-segment MPV in the Indian market. Internally codenamed ‘560B’, this new vehicle will be positioned below Innova Crysta in Toyota’s range, as a rival to Kia Carens, XL6, Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo, and it is expected to go on sale in our market sometime in 2023.

As per multiple reports, this upcoming C-segment MPV will be built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), and this platform underpins a few other models in Toyota’s international lineup, like Raize and Avanza. In fact, this new MPV is expected to be based on Toyota Avanza, likely with plenty of similarities in interior and exterior design, among others.

Recently, a test model of MPV was spied in India, speculated to the next-generation Innova Crysta. However, the test model seemed to be a little small in size, which is why there’s a possibility that this could be the new C-segment MPV. For the record, Toyota Avanza is around 4.4 metres in length with a 2.75-metre long wheelbase, which is much smaller than Innova Crysta and comparable to Kia Carens.

This forthcoming Toyota MPV is expected to be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain, which will also be available on the upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV, which is expected to launch later this year. The exact specifications of this electrified powertrain are under wraps at the moment, but we expect more information to be available very soon.

Also, Toyota sells a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in international markets, under the name Toyota Rumion. Reports about the manufacturer introducing this model in the Indian market have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now, but the brand is yet to confirm the same.

Toyota will also launch the next-generation Urban Cruiser in India soon, which will be a rebadged version of the next-gen Maruti Brezza. Other than that, the Japanese car giant will also commence deliveries of the new Land Cruiser here around August this year. Toyota RAV4 hybrid has also been undergoing road testing in India, and it could also go on sale in our market in the near future.