Toyota To Launch BSVI Diesel Versions Of Innova Crysta And Fortuner

As Toyota sees demand for diesel engines, it will continue to offer them in the best-selling models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the BSVI era

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as its top-selling models in the country and they lead their respective segments. By being premium offerings, naturally, Toyota is working on its plan to continue the sales of their diesel engines despite the increase in prices prompted by BSVI norms.

The BSVI emission regulations are coming into effect from April 2020 and manufacturers are operating tirelessly to bring their domestic portfolios into legality. While the petrol powertrains will price hikes, but they won’t be as prominent as that of their diesel counterparts due to the upgrades involved.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vice Chairman Shekar Viswanathan told in an interview that his company still sees demand for diesel variants and thus they will continue to be produced. Interestingly, he mentioned “future technology setting in” to their engine lineup and it probably means that hybrid systems could be used in the near future.

He further stated that the Japanese manufacturer has invested in a facility to produce BSVI compliant diesel engines under the Make-in-India strategy. Unlike other mainstream brands competing in the below Rs. 10 lakh space with higher volumes, Toyota’s petrol to diesel sales ratio stands neck-on-neck at 50:50.

Earlier Toyota said that pre-buying of diesel vehicles before the BSVI kicks in, could help in boosting the overall demand. The auto industry saw massive sales decline for the ninth consecutive month and July 2019 was the worst month in the last two decades when the percentage of that month was taken.

Companies are offering big discounts to attract customers and Toyota is no different either. Toyota is keenly observing the market scenario and will introduce electric vehicles in the future but no timeline has been set yet. It will continue to support technologies like hybridisation in the meantime.