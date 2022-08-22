Toyota To Launch A Hybrid MPV In India Later This Year – Report

Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain in the coming weeks in India

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is banking big on its full hybrid technology for the Indian market. It plans to localise the hybrid powertrains in its under-utilised production facilities by sourcing key materials locally. Toyota is also utilising the partnership with Maruti Suzuki to leverage its expertise in mild-hybrid tech and low-cost engineering in India.

The Japanese manufacturer follows a different strategy compared to its global rivals such as Volkswagen as it wants to make the most out of the hybrid technology before the eventual switch to electric vehicles in the coming years. This is partly because the hybrids are cheaper than EVs and do not need a dedicated infrastructure to make them work.

Toyota wanted more first-time car buyers in India to purchase full hybrid vehicles as the first step towards electrification in volumes. To achieve that, it is aware of seeking local sources to make the products competitive. The brand will introduce Urban Cruiser Hyryder next month in India and it will boast of an all-new 1.5-litre four-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine forming a strong hybrid system.

It will also be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki. The extensively used powertrain produces a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque. Toyota will also sell the five-seater midsize SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration and it will be offered in an extensive range with the hybrid variants costing around Rs. 20 lakh at the top end reportedly.

The strong hybrid tech equipped Toyota Hyryder will be 31 per cent more fuel efficient than the diesel-powered Hyundai and Hyundai models with a claimed fuel economy of around 28 kmpl. The report further noted that the next hybrid powertrain for India will come courtesy of a new MPV, which is expected to launch later this calendar year or in early 2023.

It coincides with the speculations that the new-generation Innova, likely dubbed the Innova HyCross or Innova Zenix, would go on sale in the coming months in India. It could feature a diesel hybrid engine with greater performance and improved fuel efficiency. The new-gen Innova will likely sit on a modular monocoque chassis.