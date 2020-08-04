In the coming months, Toyota is expected to launch a host of models in India including a new compact SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch as many as five new models in the domestic market in the coming months. The Japanese manufacturer brought in the Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in July 2019 and it has become a decent seller in the B2 hatchback space. Following the badge engineering trend, Toyota will more likely debut a compact SUV later this year.

During the upcoming festive season, Toyota’s five-seater SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will come into light. It will have minor exterior revisions to differentiate itself from its donor while the BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque will continue to be utilized.

The sub-four-metre SUV could be christened the ‘Urban Cruiser’ and expect it to be equipped with the same five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic transmission options as the Vitara Brezza. We showed you first set of undisguised spy pictures of the facelifted Fortuner a few days ago testing on Indian soil and there is a bright chance of it getting launched in the coming months as well.

A few weeks ago, Toyota unveiled the updated Fortuner in Thailand and the India-spec version resembles the visual changes found on the ASEAN model. Besides the evolutionary cosmetic updates, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will also have more premium amenities and a revised cabin compared to the existing model. The full-sized SUV may also get a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine.

It develops 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque in Thailand while the 2.7-litre 166 PS petrol motor will continue in its duties. Toyota Yaris stepped into the C-segment for sedan back in April 2018 but it has not impressed in sales numbers. It could be offered for fleet operators soon to stand in place of the Etios.

The facelifted Yaris (or Vios internationally) was recently unveiled in Philippines with a host of exterior and interior changes and it could make its way to India towards the end of this year as well. Toyota also launched the more premium version of the Fortuner known as Legender in Thailand.

It could be introduced as a more upmarket alternative to the regular Fortuner alongside. Last but not the least, the CNG version of the Innova Crysta will also likely debut soon and we showed you it being tested lately.

It could be offered in a low-spec variant catering to the private as well as cab aggregators. The bi-fuel tech will be used on the 2.7-litre petrol engine and it will help in enabling higher fuel economy.