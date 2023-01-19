Toyota To Launch 3 All-New Cars In India In 2023 – All Details

Toyota is expected to launch as many as three new models in 2023 in India including the facelifted Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a few months ago and it has been well received by customers. The Japanese auto major will expand its domestic portfolio with the addition of at least three new models this calendar year. Here we have explained to you all the known details about the upcoming launches:

1. Toyota Coupe SUV:

The Urban Cruiser compact SUV was discontinued recently leaving the Glanza as the only volume-based model at an affordable price bracket for the brand. The upcoming five-seater coupe SUV will act as a spiritual successor to the Urban Cruiser and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It is expected to take design inspiration from the Yaris Cross sold globally.

The compact coupe SUV will be underpinned by the Heartect platform as the Fronx and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet Dual VVT NA petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer and the interior will be loaded with features. It will likely be launched in H2 2023.

The equipment list will boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging facility, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, adjustable headrests, a layered dashboard, a modern instrument console, a host of electronic aids and so on.

2. Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift:

The Innova Hycross has stepped into the domestic market with high anticipation and is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. The Innova Crysta is also expected to be back on sale with minor exterior changes and possibly a CNG powertrain to lure budget-conscious buyers in the coming months.

3. Seven-Seater Toyota MPV:

While the Toyota Innova Hycross will be badge-engineered to be sold as a Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV, Maruti Suzuki will likely return the favour by supplying Ertiga to Toyota. It must be noted that the rebadged Toyota Rumion is already on sale in markets like South Africa. The India-spec version could debut this year and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine.