Toyota To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles In India Next Month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s current line-up consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner as well as the Vellfire

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will increase prices of its entire model range in the country by up to 2 per cent, with effect from October 1. As per the carmaker, this move is in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs. The Vellfire is the only car in Toyota’s line-up that will not see a price hike next month.

As of now, Toyota’s portfolio consists of cars like Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Camry as well as the Fortuner. “This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers,” the automaker claimed.

Toyota was also recently in news due to the discontinuation of the Yaris from the market. The Hyundai Verna and Honda City rival didn’t manage to make a significant mark in the country, and now, the Japanese carmaker is planning to launch the Belta here in the coming months.

The Belta will actually be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, one of the better-selling sedans in the segment. So far, the global agreement between Toyota and Suzuki has already led to two Maruti Suzuki products being used by Toyota Kirloskar Motor for sale in India, the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively.

Powering the Toyota Belta will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that performs duties on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. This engine puts out 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto.

Upon arrival, the Toyota Belta will become the most affordable sedan in the Japanese carmaker’s line-up, now that the Yaris is gone. As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Toyota Belta to carry a similar price tag.