Toyota To Expand Its SUV Lineup With 3 New Models – Detailed

Here is a detailed preview of the three possible Toyota SUVs that are more likely to launch in India within the next two years

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is reportedly preparing to launch up to three new SUVs in India within the next 18 to 24 months. One of these new models is an all-electric SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX platform, slated for debut in the second half of the next calendar year and it will also be exported to several global markets.

Before launching the electric SUV, the Japanese auto major is expected to release two new hybrid SUVs. With these forthcoming additions, TKM aims to strengthen its market presence in India by providing a variety of options including traditional internal combustion engined vehicles, hybrids and electric vehicles. Here are the key details:

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

Toyota’s first electric SUV is slated for launch in the second half of 2025, inspired by the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year. It is expected to offer a driving range of up to 550 kilometres. This new electric SUV will share many components and architecture with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, using a variant of Toyota’s 27PL platform. The interior will be packed with advanced features and technologies, including ADAS, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

Toyota currently offers the Fortuner MHEV in several global markets, including South Africa. This model features a 48-volt mild hybrid system paired with a 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine. The MHEV technology enhances performance, especially during acceleration and low-speed driving, while also reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency.

Although the exact launch timeline for the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) version of the Toyota Fortuner has not been confirmed, it is speculated that the SUV could debut in 2025.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The 7-seater variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to launch in early or mid-2025. It will take on MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV300, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Hyundai Alcazar. This new version will include cosmetic enhancements and additional features to set it apart from the standard model, but it will continue to use the same 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.