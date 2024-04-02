Toyota Taisor To Launch Tomorrow – Expected Prices & Specs

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor released the first teaser video of its upcoming compact SUV with a coupe-like roofline yesterday. Ahead of its market launch tomorrow, here we take a look into all the known details about the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Ever since the Urban Cruiser Taisor name was trademarked in India, speculations have been in full swing.

It could not have come at a better time as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will help increase the Japanese auto major’s monthly sales further. It has been relying on its partnership with Maruti Suzuki to drive volumes in India and the strategy has paid dividends as the Glanza premium hatchback and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are posting good sales figures.

The Taisor will be slotted below the Hyryder midsize SUV but it will cost more than the Glanza, which is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 7.8 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 13.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete directly with its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, besides Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Furthermore, compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault will also act as its rivals. It is more of a spiritual successor to the Urban Cruiser sold in India and it will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo three-pot petrol engine.

Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer as part of presenting an expansive range while the features list will mimic that of the Fronx. Some of the key highlights will be a nine-inch touchscreen display, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, a semi-digital instrument console, flat-bottom steering wheel, around view camera and a heads-up display.

The exterior gets subtle differences compared to the Fronx as new LED DRLs, grille section, and alloy wheels will be available. The CNG version of the Taisor is expected to arrive at a later date in India.