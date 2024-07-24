Toyota Taisor SUV Becomes Starlet Cross In South Africa

Toyota has rebranded the Taisor in South Africa, now calling it the Starlet Cross. This new model mirrors the Taisor sold in India but has several key updates

In terms of design, the Starlet Cross remains largely similar to the Taisor, boasting a smart and likeable crossover appearance. The front features an Innova Hycross-like grille with a chrome strip connecting the LED DRLs, while the LED headlights are housed below. The side profile showcases neatly styled 10-spoke alloy wheels and a sloping roofline, enhancing its crossover appeal.

Body cladding around the wheel arches adds a rugged touch, and the connected LED tail lamps look particularly impressive at night. The South African version offers additional colour options, such as black and blue, to further distinguish it from its Indian counterpart.

Inside, the Starlet Cross and the Taisor share an identical dashboard layout and design, though the colour schemes differ. The Starlet Cross sports a black and brown dashboard with champagne gold inserts, while the Taisor features a black and maroon dashboard with similar gold accents.

Both models come equipped with a range of features, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Safety features include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The most significant change in the Starlet Cross lies under the hood. Unlike the Taisor in India, which offers a choice between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Starlet Cross comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 PS. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In South Africa, the Starlet Cross is priced between R 299,900 and R 359,300 (approximately Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.4 lakh). In comparison, the India-spec Taisor ranges from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the Taisor competes with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.