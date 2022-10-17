Toyota Taisor Could Be The Name Of Upcoming Toyota Midsize MPV

The upcoming C-MPV could be christened the Toyota Taisor and it will spawn a Maruti Suzuki sibling before the end of this financial year

The speculations surrounding the C-segment MPV from Toyota have existed for a long period of time. With the Innova Crysta being a monumental success for the Japanese auto major, the next move in the MPV space has eagerly been anticipated. In recent years, Toyota expanded its domestic portfolio with the arrival of Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The trio has come about in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. While the Glanza premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV are badge-engineered versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively, the Hyryder midsize SUV has shown the true potential of the partnership between them as their expertise in different fields has fully been exploited.

Maruti Suzuki already has the Ertiga and its more premium sibling, the XL6, on sale but Toyota does not have an MPV below the best-selling Innova Crysta. The third generation Innova HyCross/Zenix will make its global debut early next month in Indonesia and it is expected to reach India in early 2023 with a brand new design, interior, monocoque chassis and a hybrid powertrain.

With both brands looking to strengthen their presence in the midsize segment, we will see the arrival of more models and the strategy will give rise to the long-mooted C-segment MPV. The rumours have further been fuelled by the company applying trademark for the Taisor name and it may as well be used on the upcoming C-MPV.

The Toyota Taisor will more likely be launched before the end of this financial year in India and it will reportedly become the first cross-badged Toyota vehicle offered to Maruti Suzuki. While its identity is concealed, we can expect the Toyota Taisor to sit below the Innova Crysta and along the lines of the well-received Kia Carens in an expansive range.

Thus, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki could be utilised. Whether the 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol from the Hyryder will be employed or not is yet unknown. Rest assured, we can expect the 2023 Auto Expo to be brimmed with new models and showcases.