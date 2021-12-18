Toyota-Suzuki Partnership Has A Mid-Engined Sportscar In The Making

Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and Suzuki have reportedly joined hands for the development of a new mid-engined sportscar, expected to be an entry-level model

As per a recent report from Japan, Toyota, Daihatsu, and Suzuki are jointly developing a mid-engined sportscar. No details are available about the vehicle, except that it is scheduled to debut by 2025. Speculations suggest that this new vehicle would be a successor to the iconic Toyota MR2, which was on sale from 1984 to 2007.

The report also states that Toyota-Suzuki will likely position this upcoming sportscar in the entry-level space. It might be powered by a turbocharged petrol engine, likely 1.0 litre or 1.4 litres in displacement. With a small engine under the hood, the carmakers would be able to focus on fuel economy and affordability, while still offering an exciting driving experience.

Toyota and Suzuki had entered a partnership back in 2019, and the two brands have helped expand each other’s lineup in different markets. Suzuki’s Indian branch – Maruti Suzuki – supplies Toyota with Baleno and Vitara Brezza, which are then sold as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively. Toyota also exports and sells rebadged Maruti cars in international markets.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are also jointly working on a few new models, including two new SUVs and a new MPV, which are being specifically developed for the Indian market. In Europe, Suzuki sells a few rebadged Toyota cars, like the Swace (rebadged Toyota Corolla hybrid estate) and A-Cross (rebadged Toyota RAV4).

It should be noted that Toyota currently has two sportscars in its global range. The first is the 86, which was developed in partnership with Subaru, and the latter sells a rebadged version of it, christened ‘BRZ’. The second one is Supra, which was developed in partnership with BMW and shares its platform with the Z4.

Suzuki doesn’t have sportscars in its global lineup currently, although it did have the ‘Cappuccino’ back in the 90s. It was a Kei-class convertible roadster, powered by a tiny 650cc turbo-petrol engine.

That said, Suzuki does have the Swift Sport in its current international range, a car this is beloved for its balance between performance and affordability. If this upcoming Toyota-Suziki sportscar turns out to be an entry-level, affordable model, then we might even see it come to Indian shores!

Images for representation only