Toyota-Suzuki Developing A Small Electric SUV For 2025 Debut

Reports indicate that the upcoming Toyota electric SUV will be based on the bZ Small Crossover Concept and it will debut in 2025

Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership has been highly successful in India so far and across the globe as well. The Japanese auto majors are working on more new models capitalising on each other’s strengths in various fields. Toyota, in particular, has gone all in with its EV strategy lately and a small SUV is reportedly on the horizon co-developed with Suzuki.

It will more likely be the production avatar of the Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept and it could be introduced in 2025. According to a Japanese media outlet, Toyota will bank big on the upcoming small electric vehicles in its home market of Japan aiming for high-volume sales and they will be retained in international markets as well including Europe.

The Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept was showcased alongside 14 other Toyota and Lexus concepts nearly two years ago. Suzuki has been chosen as the partner considering its expertise in developing small cars and the alliance has worked wonders in terms of achieving economies of scale, badge engineering, technology sharing and increasing sales volumes in several markets for the respective companies.

The models spawned out of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership are sold in India, South Africa, ASEAN markets, Europe and so on. In India, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Ertiga are sold as rebadged Toyota Glanza and Rumion respectively. Their collaborative effort has given rise to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Invicto (rebadged Innova Hycross).

In addition, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be rebadged as Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sooner rather than later. Back to the small e-SUV, Toyota did not go too deep into the specifics of the bZ Small Crossover Concept but noted that it was underpinned by the eTNGA platform with an estimated power consumption of 125 Wh per km and it is smaller than the global Yaris Cross.

The report went on to say that the arrival of the small bZ electric SUV in 2025 will coincide with the eVX but the latter will have larger proportions. The compact Toyota bZ will take on Volkswagen ID.1 and Hyundai Casper EV and Suzuki could take advantage of its JV with Toyota and bring its own version of the small zero-emission SUV in the near future.