Toyota SUV Coupe Based On Maruti YTB To Likely Get Turbo Petrol Engine

The new Maruti YTB based SUV is expected to make its debut in the first half of 2023 and it could get a mild hybrid treated turbo petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India came into a JV last year and have been working on a number of new cars together ever since then. Both brands are currently working on launching the new Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUVs in India. Moreover, both the brands will also be introducing many new cars soon including a Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV.

While Maruti has codenamed it as the YTB SUV, Toyota is yet to share more details about its version of this new SUV. However, many reports suggest that Toyota might utilise a turbocharged petrol engine in this new SUV and here are all the details that you should check out.

From what we know so far, this new YTB SUV will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Baleno and will offer a coupe-like styling. The concept was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will boast a strong road presence in addition to a comfortable and feature-rich cabin.

While Maruti is expected to utilise the same powertrain options that are currently being offered with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, many new reports suggest that Toyota might use a turbocharged petrol engine for its new upcoming compact SUV. While we do not have any official specifications for this engine yet, we are expecting it to be the 1.0L turbocharged engine that is offered by Suzuki.

In addition to aggressive styling, this new Toyota SUV will also get a premium and feature-rich cabin for the buyers. On the features front, it will get all the bells and whistles like automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, digital instrument console, infotainment system, push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically operated ORVMs, and more.

Toyota is currently working on the launch of its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to take on other midsize rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered with two powertrain options.