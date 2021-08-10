Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Edition Launched With Visual Updates

Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition comes with visual updates and its production is restricted to 70 units in Japan (35 on each grade)

Toyota has been selling the new generation Supra since early 2019 and to create interest amongst the discerning customers, the Japanese brand has often brought in limited editions such as A91-CF and Jarama Racetrack Edition. Moreover, the high interest showed on the aftermarket side always keeps it in the limelight. Toyota has now announced the 35th Anniversary Special Edition to lure in more buyers.

It has been three and a half decades since Supra was made as a separate sportscar as it was a Celica in the late 1970s through to 1986 and to celebrate the occasion, Toyota has introduced the 35th Anniversary Special Edition in its home market of Japan. Toyota has made noticeable visual upgrades to differentiate itself from the regular model.

The Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition comes with 19-inch forged alloy wheels done up in matte black colour and inside the cabin, the carbon accents can be clearly seen. The limited-edition is based on the SZ-R and RZ variants. The former gets contrast red calipers and the wing mirrors are finished in matte black shade.

Customers have the option to choose between five different paint schemes including the Lightning Yellow, which you could see in the images. The cabin comes with sports pedals and Alcantara/leather seat upholstery. Priced at 6,535,000 yen (Rs.44.01 lakh approx), it is powered by a four-cylinder engine while the RZ continues to use the inline six-cylinder motor.

The Toyota Supra 35th Anniversary Special Edition based on the RZ variant has a starting price of 7,835,000 yen (Rs. 52.76 lakh approx). It features wireless charging facility and leather seat upholstery along with Matte Storm Gray body finish and red-painted seats. Toyota has planned to manufacturer only 70 units – 35 on each trim.

Toyota predicts high demand for the anniversary edition due to its exclusive nature and customers will be randomly selected on September 7 in a lottery draw in Japan. The JDM-spec edition follows the Supra RZ Horizon Blue Edition introduced early last year with mechanical updates and higher power.