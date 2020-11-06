Toyota Sold Almost 6000 Units Of Glanza & Urban Cruiser In October 2020

The Glanza and Urban Cruiser are both results of the global product-sharing agreement between Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation

The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms earlier this resulted in a range of low-selling Toyota cars being discontinued from the country, including the Etios, Etios Liva and the Corolla Altis. However, the Japanese carmaker has not given up on compact segments as of yet, and cars like Glanza and Urban Cruiser continue to live on.

Both the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki cars, with the Glanza evolving from the Baleno, and the Urban Cruiser originating from the Vitara Brezza. While the Maruti Suzuki’s versions of these two cars have tasted nothing but success in the country, it looks like Toyota-badged versions are performing fairly well too.

Toyota managed to sell a total of 5,984 units of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser combined in the month of October 2020. These two cars managed to constitute almost half of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales in the said month, and helped the Japanese carmaker secure the sixth position in the list of car manufacturers with the highest sales numbers. Out of the combined 5,984 units, 2,978 units were of the Glanza, while the remaining 3,006 units were Urban Cruisers.

Talking about the cars, the Glanza makes use of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 83 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT auto. Toyota also offers a mild-hybrid variant of the Glanza, which puts out additional 7 PS power.

On the other hand, the Urban Cruiser comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter AT that comes with mild-hybrid tech, just like the Vitara Brezza.

Toyota retails the Glanza at a starting price of Rs 7.01 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.96 lakh, whereas the Urban Cruiser is currently priced between Rs 8.40 – 11.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Glanza rivals the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo etc, while the Urban Cruiser puts up against its donor car, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon etc.