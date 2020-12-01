Toyota Sold 8,500 Units In The Month Of November 2020

Toyota’s Indian line-up currently consists of a total of seven different offerings, including Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and the Vellfire luxury MPV

The transition from the BS4 to BS6 emission norms resulted in a range of Toyota Kirloskar Motor cars being taken off the market, including the Etios, Etios Liva as well as the Corolla Altis. However, the Japanese carmaker’s other offerings in India have not only helped it stay afloat, but also improved its sales numbers in the month of November 2020.

Toyota managed to sell a total of 8,500 units last month, which is 2 per cent more than the 8,312 units it sold in November last year. However, the market share has gone down from 3.2 per cent to 3.0 per cent. Out of the total units sold in November 2020, around 5,000 units came from the Maruti Suzuki-sourced Urban Cruiser as well as the Glanza.

Apart from the aforementioned two cars, Toyota’s Indian line-up currently also consists of the Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry as well as the Vellfire. Toyota recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Innova Crysta in the Indian market, and the updated car gets some new features, as well as some visual enhancements over the pre-facelift version.

The updated MPV now gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, front parking sensors, as well as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is currently priced between Rs 16.26 – 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom), and continues to be one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market.

Toyota is also planning of introducing a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner SUV, which is expected to be launched in the Indian market around the beginning of next year. Expect Toyota to throw in some additional features, as well as introduce some visual upgrades to make the full-size SUV look fresh. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines currently on offer with the SUV will likely be carried over, but the oil burner is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune.

Toyota currently retails the Fortuner at a starting price of Rs 28.66 lakh, which goes up to Rs 36.88 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Fortuner puts up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster among other similarly priced SUVs in the country.