Toyota Sienta Facelift Launched, Prices Start At 765,000 Baht

The Toyota Sienta MPV has received a mid-life facelift in ASEAN market and has been launched in Thailand with minor cosmetic changes.

The Toyota Sienta is a popular MPV available in the ASEAN market and debuted in April 2016 in Indonesia, where it is locally manufactured for the whole region and exported. Toyota has now launched the Sienta facelift in Thailand and is available in two trims – G and V. The prices start at 765,000 baht (Rs 17 Lakh) and 875,000 baht (Rs 20 Lakh). That’s an increase of 15,000 baht for the G and 10,000 baht for the V, respectively from the outgoing model.

The Toyota Sienta has a very distinctive look and very few changes have been made visually, including a new nose with body-coloured lower grille, grille with honeycomb mesh and a chrome “cradle” for the Toyota emblem. Rest of the design including the headlamps, fog lamps, rear design and 16-inch two-tone alloys appear to be unchanged. Toyota has also added a new Citrus Mica Metallic colour which replaces the orange hero colour.

Like the exterior, the Toyota Sienta also has a funky dashboard layout with an asymmetrical centre stack that has been retained. However, Toyota has changed the orange fabric seats with a new black leather with orange stitching seats which looks premium. Toyota has also added armrests at the driver’s left side, and outer edges for the middle row to add comfort.

Feature-wise, the Toyota Sienta gets front and rear dashcams, 360-degree parking camera system, T-Link for the 6.8-inch touchscreen head unit, Bi-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, rear LED signatures, electric folding rearview mirrors with turn signals, twin electric sliding doors, keyless entry and push start, auto air-con with rear blower, Optitron meter panel with 4.2-inch multi-info display, Bluetooth and six speakers and plus an 8.0-inch screen for rear passengers.

Safety-wise, the Thai-spec Sienta gets ABS, EBD, BA, VSC, hill assist and three airbags (dual front plus driver’s knee).

There are no mechanical changes to the outgoing model and continues to be powered by the 2NR-FE 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i unit with 108 hp and 140 Nm output and is paired to a CVT with manual mode.