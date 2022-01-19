Toyota Sienna Luxury Hybrid MPV – Specs, Features & Dimensions

Toyota Sienna is offered with a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine producing a maximum power output of 243 hp and comes loaded with features

In May 2020, Toyota unveiled the fourth-generation Sienna and is designed, engineered and assembled in the US. Compared to the previous model, the MPV received an assortment of updates inside and out alongside revisions to the mechanicals and improved safety. The raft of improvements has helped Sienna become a decent seller for the Japanese auto major.

The minivan/MPV features a hybrid powertrain as standard along with Toyota’s latest Safety Sense suite and the top-spec variants offer an all-wheel-drive system. The Sienna sits on the TNGA-K platform with its design influenced by Japan’s Shinkansen ‘bullet train’. It has an intimidating front fascia boasting sharp headlamps, a prominent grille, and plenty of chrome touches.

Other exterior highlights are sporty LED tail lamps, sculpted tailgate structure, an integrated spoiler, muscular wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels, a large greenhouse, chromed window line, raked front windshield, etc. On the inside, it comes with a layered dashboard, a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch coloured MID, a unique Bridge Console.

The Toyota Sienna can seat up to eight occupants and a Super Long Slide second-row captain chairs that slide 635 mm is also available. The seats can be had with an ottoman feature for enhanced comfort. The variants with an eight-seat layout boast two captain chairs, along sliding second-row and a stowable middle row. The Sienna has length of 5,170 mm, width of 1,990 mm, height of 1,740 mm and the wheelbase length stands at 3,060 mm. It also has maximum safety rating from IIHS.

The MPV is sold with Toyota Hybrid System II that produces a total system output of 243 hp. The hybrid system comprises a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors and a battery pack. The four driving modes available are Normal, Eco, Sport and EV. Buyers can decide to go with an electronic on-demand AWD system as well.

The equipment list composes seven USB ports, 12-speaker JBL audio, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection/Lowlight Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Trace Assist, Automatic High Beams, Road Sign Assist, etc.