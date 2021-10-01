Toyota September 2021 Sales – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza

Last month, Toyota registered a 14 per cent YoY sales growth in the Indian market, with the domestic dispatch figure sitting at 9,284 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed its overall sales figure for September 2021, reporting a healthy sales growth. The manufacturer dispatched a total of 9,284 units last month domestically, registering a growth of around 14 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis compared to 8,116 units sold back in September 2020.

In terms of cumulative wholesales for 2021, i.e., from January to September 2021, the manufacturer registered a domestic sales figure of 94,493 units, which is a massive 98 per cent increase over the same period last year (47,743 units sold between January and September 2020).

Toyota has been enjoying rather strong success in the Indian market in recent times, thanks in part to its rebadged Maruti cars. Currently, Toyota has two such vehicles in its lineup – Glanza and Urban Cruiser – and more are slated to be added soon, including a Ciaz-based sedan and an Ertiga-based MPV. Apart from that, the Innova Crysta and Fortuner are also seeing a strong sales performance in our market.

Commenting on the sales, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand in the personal mobility segment continues as we step into the festive months. Customer orders have been on a constant rise and we are witnessing a steady growth, ever since the second wave.”

“The Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments, both garnering huge customer interests and orders. All other segments have also attracted good traction from customers and we are very excited to cater to all such personal mobility needs of our customer, this upcoming festive season,” he continued. Toyota is planning to update the Fortuner range in the Indian market soon, slated to happen on October 8. The biggest change will be the addition of a 4×4 option on the Legender variant, which currently is only available in RWD format. Other changes will include a space-saver steel spare wheel (instead of a full-size alloy spare wheel), dual-zone climate control, etc.