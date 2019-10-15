Toyota September 2019 Sales Analysis – Innova, Fortuner, Etios, Yaris, Corolla

Toyota recorded a total of 10,203 units in September 2019 and finished fourth ahead of Honda, Renault, Tata and others

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) endured a total of 10,203 units in the domestic market in September 2019 and finished fourth overall among manufacturers ahead of Honda, Renault, Tata, Kia and Ford with 18 per cent YoY sales decline – one of the least de-growths among the top brands.

The Innova Crysta headed the charts for the Japanese auto major as 4,225 units were retailed against 35 per cent negative sales growth compared to the same month last year. The Glanza had the highest monthly sales since going on sale a few months ago as Maruti Suzuki supplied 2,773 units to Toyota for it to be rebadged under their partnership.

The Etios sedan largely consumed by fleet operators garnered a total of 1,252 units in September 2019 while the highly popular Fortuner sedan recorded 920 units with sales de-growth of 41 per cent. The combined sales of Etios Liva and Cross resulted in 670 units last month with a massive YoY drop of 55 per cent.

Toyota Cars September 2019 Sales Toyota Liva, Cross 670 Toyota Etios 1,252 Toyota Innova Crysta 4,225 Toyota Glanza 2,773 Toyota Fortuner 920 Toyota Vellfire 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 11 Toyota Yaris 232 Toyota Corolla Altis 84 Toyota Camry 34

*Autopunditz

The Yaris, on the other hand, continued its sales slump last month as only 232 units were sold against 595 units with 61 per cent YoY decline. The Corolla Altis is expected to get a brand new generation sometime midway through next year and until then the existing executive sedan will continue its duty as 84 units were registered last month.

The Camry found 34 new customers in September 2019 and the latest version was introduced only earlier this year with decent success. Perhaps the biggest news from the sales table was the dispatch of Vellfire as two units were sent out to dealerships.

The luxury MPV will more likely be launched soon in the domestic market at a price of Rs. 80 lakh. It will be brought into the country via CBU channel and take advantage of the non-homologation rules set by the government. To attract customers during this festive season, Toyota has introduced the dual-tone Yaris and Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition.