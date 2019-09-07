Toyota September 2019 Discounts – Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza, Liva

To boost its sales in the pre-festive season and also to attempt to overcome the ongoing sales slowdown, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is offering some great offers across its lineup

While festive season generally brings a cheer to carmakers due to increased demand, this year looks different as the ongoing period of sales slowdown is bound to affect the sales performance of every carmaker during the oncoming festive season. However, to prevent this situation, most carmakers, including bigwigs like Maruti, Hyundai, Honda and Toyota are currently offering some attractive discounts across their lineup.

Here are details of the Toyota Kirloskar India discount schemes for September 2019 –

1. Toyota Corolla Altis

The D1-segment sedans have never enjoyed a huge demand as the focus of buyers have mostly remained on the similarly priced SUVs. To make matters worse, the sales slowdown has further impacted the popularity of these cars.

Unsurprisingly, Toyota is currently offering some massive discounts on the Corolla Altis. There is a straight cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, followed by a corporate bonus of Rs 50,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell your old car to Toyota.

2. Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta has been a great success story. The MPV enjoys a cult status in India and is a favorite of fleet operators and private car buyers alike. Sadly, the current situation is such that Toyota has no option but to start offering some discounts on its star performer.

The Crysta is currently available with a corporate bonus of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. While these discounts aren’t huge, people who buy this premium MPV in the current month can surely save more than Rs 50,000 through these schemes.

3. Toyota Fortuner

Like the Innova Crysta, the Fortuner is another great success story from Toyota. The large SUV has been the segment-bestseller ever since it went on sale in the country. However, in spite of the great fan following, the Fortuner has faced the heat of the slowdown. In an attempt to revive the sales, the manufacturer is currently offering a corporate bonus of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of whopping Rs 1 lakh.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Benefit Exchange Toyota Corolla Altis Rs. 1,00,000 + Rs. 50,000 Rs. 20,000 Toyota Innova Rs. 25,000 (Corporate Only) Rs. 30,000 Toyota Fortuner Rs. 20,000 (Corporate Only) Rs. 1,00,000 Toyota Yaris Upto Rs. 1,15,000 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Toyota Etios Rs. 15,000 + Rs.8,000 NIL Toyota Liva Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 8,000 NiL Toyota Etios Cross Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 8,000 NIL Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 (Edge Benefit) +Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Benefit) Rs. 15,000

4. Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris is a Honda City and Maruti Ciaz rival that has pretty much failed to get much attention from C2-segment sedan buyers. While the company recently gave the sedan some minor refreshments, it’s still off the radar of most sedan buyers. Things have, in fact, got really grim during the ongoing period of slowdown.

Therefore, the company is offering some massive discounts to attract some sedan buyers to its showrooms. The Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.15 lakh and a corporate bonus of Rs 30,000. Those who sell their old car to Toyota can also get an additional discount of Rs 15,000 in the form of exchange bonus.

5. Toyota Etios

The Toyota Etios is a no-nonsense C1-segment sedan that rivals models like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. The Etios has been fairly popular with the fleet-operators, especially due to its spacious interior, reliable nature and low maintenance costs.

However, the sedan is getting a bit too dated and has been losing out on popularity. The sales slowdown has been a further dampener. Hence, to pump up its sales, the company is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 8,000.

6. Toyota Liva

Like the Etios, the Liva is a practical B1-segment hatchback that has managed to find some buyers owing to its practical and reliable nature. However, the Liva feels totally dated in front of modern competitors like Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Not surprisingly, the company is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000. There is no exchange bonus on either the Liva or the Etios.

7. Toyota Etios Cross

The Etios Cross can be viewed as a Liva on stilts as it gets a bolder stance and several rugged elements like all-round black plastic cladding. However, pseudo-crossovers like the Etios Cross have never enough buyers and things aren’t any better during the ongoing period of sales slump.

The Etios Cross is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 8,000. Like the Etios and the Liva, even the Etios Cross is not available with any sort of exchange bonus.

8. Toyota Glanza

The Glanza is nothing but a Maruti Baleno with a new grille and Toyota badges. The Glanza is made at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based plant and is supplied to TKM as completely built units. The B2-segment premium hatchback is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you sell off your old car to the Toyota dealership. Together, these discounts make the Glanza slightly better value for money.

Other than the above discounts, one can also bargain hard at the local dealership to get some additional offers. It may be noted that like the car manufacturers, even the dealerships have been facing losses due to the slow down and they need to get rid of the inventory as soon as possible to avoid incurring more losses. Hence, do try your luck by pushing the sales man to offer you some additional sweeteners.