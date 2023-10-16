Toyota Sep 2023 Sales Analysis – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder

Toyota recorded 22,168 units in the month of September 2023 as against 15,378 units with a YoY sales increase of 44.2 per cent in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a domestic tally of 22,168 units in the month of September 2023 as against 15,378 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales surge of 44.2 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2023 with 20,970 units, a MoM volume increase of 5.7 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings as it outsold Kia, Honda, MG and others. It registered the highest market share gain last month as 6.1 per cent were garnered against 4.3 per cent with a YoY gain of 1.8 per cent. The Innova range continued to hold its grip at the top.

The combined sales of Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross stood at 8,900 units as against 7,282 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 22 per cent. The Glanza premium hatchback sits at the entry point of the brand’s domestic portfolio as 4,727 units were sold against 3,528 units in September 2022.

Toyota Models (YoY) Sales In September 2023 Sales In September 2022 1. Innova (22%) 8,900 7,282 2. Glanza (34%) 4,727 3,528 3. Hyryder 3,804 1,163 4. Fortuner (-2%) 2,874 2,935 5. Rumion 1,461 – 6. Camry (281%) 259 68 7. Hilux 143 2

This led to a YoY positive volume growth of 34 per cent. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder finished in the third position with a domestic tally of 3,804 units as against 1,163 units with a massive YoY sales surge. The Fortuner full size SUV finished in the fourth position with 2,874 units as against 2,935 units with a YoY drop of just 2 per cent.

Despite the de-growth, the Fortuner continued to be the unassailable leader in its segment. The Toyota Rumion made its market debut only a few weeks ago and it posted a total of 1,461 units while the Camry Hybrid and Hilux finished in the sixth and seventh positions respectively. The premium sedan posted 259 unit sales.

Compared to the same period last year with 68 units, a YoY growth of 259 per cent was noted while the Hilux pickup truck recorded 143 units as against just 2 units during the same period in 2022. Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India next.