Toyota Sep 2019 Vs 2018 Discounts – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Corolla Altis

Toyota is enduring difficult times throughout the year due to the drastic sales slump in the industry and thus big discounts are made to revive sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is selling its cars in the Indian portfolio with big discounts in September 2019. The Japanese auto major has certainly been affected by the unfavourable market scenario currently existing and is looking to make a comeback using this festive season.

We have previously informed you of the attractive discounts being offered by Toyota this month but comparing them with September 2018 will project how lucrative they are. The Corolla Altis is offered with Rs. 1 lakh cash discount, Rs. 50,000 corporate benefit and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 1.70 lakh this month.

In September 2018, the sedan was retailed with benefits of up to Rs. 95,000 only. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner are the two best-selling models for Toyota in the domestic market and they don’t often get big discount schemes due to their popularity just as in September 2018.

Model September 2018 Discount September 2019 Discount Corolla Altis Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 1,70,000 Innova Crysta Competitive Interest Rates Rs. 55,000 Toyota Fortuner Nil Rs. 1,20,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 10,000 Worth Accessories Free + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 1,60,000 Toyota Etios Rs. 20,000 Worth Accessories Free Rs. 23,000 Toyota Liva Nil Rs. 18,000 Toyota Etios Cross Nil Rs. 28,000 Toyota Glanza NA Rs. 30,000

However, this month, the premium MPV can be bought with Rs. 25,000 corporate discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus while the full-sized SUV comes with Rs. 20,000 corporate only discount and up to Rs. 1 lakh exchange bonus.

The Yaris has been going through a rough patch ever since it went on sale in mid-2018. It is sold with up to Rs. 1.15 lakh cash discount, Rs. 30,000 corporate benefit and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus in September 2019 as possed to just Rs. 10,000 worth free accessories, 5 years warranty and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus during the same month last year.

The Etios sedan gets Rs. 15,000 cash discount and Rs. 8,000 additional benefits in September 2019 while the Liva and Etios Cross gain up to Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 28,000 discounts respectively.

Model September 2018 Cash Discount + Corporate Benefit + Exchange Bonus September 2019 Cash Discount + Corporate Benefit + Exchange Bonus Toyota Corolla Altis Rs. 35,000 + Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 1,00,000 + Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Innova Finance At Competitive Interest Rates Rs. 25,000 (Corporate Only) + Rs. 30,000 Toyota Fortuner Nil Rs. 20,000 (Corporate Only) + RS. 1,00,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 10,000 Worth Accessories Free + 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 15,000 Upto Rs. 1,15,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Toyota Etios Rs. 20,000 Worth Accessories Free Rs. 15,000 + Rs.8,000 Toyota Liva Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 8,000 Toyota Etios Cross Nil Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 8,000 Toyota Glanza NA Rs. 10,000 (Edge Benefit) +Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Benefit) + Rs. 15,000

The cross hatch and the regular hatchback were not subjected to any discounts in September 2018 in comparison. The Glanza, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, comes with up to Rs. 30,000 benefits this month.