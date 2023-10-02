Toyota Sales Up By 50% In September, Posts Highest Monthly Sales

Toyota posted a total of 23,590 units in the month of September 2023 with a YoY positive sales growth of over 53 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a domestic tally of 22,168 units and the exports stood at 1,422 units in the month of September 2023 leading to a total of 23,590 units with a YoY positive sales growth of over 53 per cent. During the same period twelve months ago, Toyota posted 15,378 unit sales in the domestic market.

The Japanese auto major sells Glanza, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire in the Indian market and Glanza. In the previous month of August 2023, Toyota achieved its highest monthly wholesale volume by retailing 22,901 units. The company sold 1,23,939 units in the first half of this financial year, leading to a growth of 35 per cent.

In comparison, Toyota posted 91,843 units during the same period the previous fiscal. Commenting on the sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said: “Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales numbers of 23,590 achieved in the month of September’2023 underlines the growing acceptance of the company’s diverse portfolio of products and robust service offerings that is allowing customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and mobility needs,”

Toyota has widened its footprint as well during the first half of FY24 as the number of touchpoints has been increased from 577 to 612 across India. Sood expects the demand to further grow during this festive season, on the back of the recently launched Rumion. The MPV is positioned below the Innova Crysta in the brand’s domestic lineup.

The Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is equipped with the same 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. It can also be had in a CNG variant. Up next, Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Toyota is also developing a three-row premium MPV and it will reportedly be rolled out of the brand’s third plant in Karnataka by early 2026. It will be the stretched version of the Corolla Cross and an electric SUV developed in partnership with Suzuki will likely be launched in 2025.