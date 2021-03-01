Toyota Sales Up By 36% In Feb 2021 – Urban Cruiser, Fortuner, Innova, Glanza

Toyota registered 14,075 units in February 2021 as against 10,352 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 35.96 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic sale of 14,075 units in February 2021 as against 10,352 units during the same period in 2020 with massive Year-on-Year volume growth of 35.96 per cent. The Japanese auto major posted 11,126 units in the previous month of January 2021 leading to a Month-on-Month sales surge of 26.51 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) supplied 5,500 units of the Vitara Brezza and Baleno for them to be rebadged as Urban Cruiser and Glanza respectively. The duo contributed to the major chunk of the brand’s domestic sales numbers as it registered the highest monthly volume tally in the last two and a half years.

The sales tally of the badge-engineered vehicles went past the 50,000 mark last month and the addition of the Urban Cruiser to the lineup has only helped in increasing the volumes. Capitalising on the good reception for the compact SUV segment, the Toyota Urban Cruiser uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Priced between Rs. 8.50 lakh and Rs. 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Urban Cruiser is offered in Mid, High and Premium grades. The Glanza costs between Rs. 7.19 lakh and Rs. 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 84 PS and 113 Nm. The 1.2-litre hybrid petrol motor kicks out 90 PS and 113 Nm.

Both manual and automatic transmission choices are available. The same mild-hybrid powertrain can also be found in the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to expand its domestic range by introducing a host of new rebadged vehicles but the clear cut timeframe is not known yet.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are reportedly collaborating to develop a mid-size SUV. Unlike the existing rebadged vehicles, they will likely have design and other characteristics on their own while a C-segment MPV slotting between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta is also said to be in the works. The facelifted Innova Crysta and Fortuner are also responsible for the brand posting good volumes over the last few months.