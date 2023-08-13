Toyota Rumion Variant Wise Features List Explained In Detail

Toyota releases details about the new Rumion MPV – 3 trim levels, advanced features, impressive performance, and two engine options

Toyota has revealed the variant details of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Rumion. This new MPV is set to shake up the segment with its compelling features and diverse variants. Toyota Rumion is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, sporting similar powertrain options and equipment. Let’s delve into the details of this Toyota Rumion.

Under the hood, the Toyota Rumion will be available with both petrol and CNG engine choices, catering to a range of consumer preferences. The 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine packs a punch with 103 bhp and 137 Nm, offering spirited performance on the road. When running on CNG, the power output is slightly reduced to 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm, a trade-off for the increased fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness of the alternative fuel.

With the petrol engine, customers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter, ensuring a tailored driving experience. The CNG option, however, only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Toyota Rumion will be offered in three distinct trims: S, G, and V. Let’s check out the features and equipment offered on each trim level, along with the powertrain options available with each.

Toyota Rumion S

Powertrain choices: 1.5-litre petrol MT, 1.5-litre petrol AT, 1.5-litre CNG MT

Halogen projector headlamps

15-inch steel wheels

Audio system (4 speakers)

Multi-purpose steering wheel

Dual-tone interior

2nd-row centre armrest

Adjustable headrest (all 3 rows)

Multi-information display

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

Headlamp on warning

Distance to empty (petrol only)

Manual AC

Roof-mounted, 3-speed AC for the second row

Cooled cupholders

Remote keyless entry

12V power sockets in the first and second row

All power windows

Driver window auto up/down (with anti-pinch)

Power and tilt steering

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated indicators

Bottle holders in all rows

Dual front airbags And Seat side airbag

Electronic stability control

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts (second row)

Seat belt reminder (All seats)

Rear parking sensors

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Toyota Rumion G

Powertrain choices: 1.5 petrol MT

In addition to the features offered on the S trims, the G gets:

Climate control

7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Two tweeters

Height adjustable front seatbelt

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front fog lamps

Toyota Connected Car Technology

Dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Rear washer, wiper, and defogger

Teak wood finish on the dashboard and front door trims

Dual-tone fabric upholstery

Central sliding armrest with storage (front row)

Engine push start/stop

Toyota Rumion V

Powertrain choices: 1.5 petrol MT, 1.5-litre petrol AT

In addition to the features offered on the G trim, the V variant gets:

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Key-operated retractable wing mirrors

Cruise control

Auto headlamps

Front-side airbags

Rear parking camera

In terms of rivals, the Toyota Rumion enters the competitive MPV market, where it will go head-to-head with contenders like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens. Toyota’s extensive MPV lineup includes the Rumion alongside the popular Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and the Vellfire.