Toyota Rumion Variant Wise Features List Explained In Detail

Toyota releases details about the new Rumion MPV – 3 trim levels, advanced features, impressive performance, and two engine options
Toyota has revealed the variant details of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Rumion. This new MPV is set to shake up the segment with its compelling features and diverse variants. Toyota Rumion is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, sporting similar powertrain options and equipment. Let’s delve into the details of this Toyota Rumion.
Under the hood, the Toyota Rumion will be available with both petrol and CNG engine choices, catering to a range of consumer preferences. The 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine packs a punch with 103 bhp and 137 Nm, offering spirited performance on the road. When running on CNG, the power output is slightly reduced to 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm, a trade-off for the increased fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness of the alternative fuel.
With the petrol engine, customers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter, ensuring a tailored driving experience. The CNG option, however, only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Toyota Rumion will be offered in three distinct trims: S, G, and V. Let’s check out the features and equipment offered on each trim level, along with the powertrain options available with each.
Toyota Rumion S
Powertrain choices: 1.5-litre petrol MT, 1.5-litre petrol AT, 1.5-litre CNG MT
- Halogen projector headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Audio system (4 speakers)
- Multi-purpose steering wheel
- Dual-tone interior
- 2nd-row centre armrest
- Adjustable headrest (all 3 rows)
- Multi-information display
- Gear shift indicator (MT only)
- Headlamp on warning
- Distance to empty (petrol only)
- Manual AC
- Roof-mounted, 3-speed AC for the second row
- Cooled cupholders
- Remote keyless entry
- 12V power sockets in the first and second row
- All power windows
- Driver window auto up/down (with anti-pinch)
- Power and tilt steering
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors with integrated indicators
- Bottle holders in all rows
- Dual front airbags And Seat side airbag
- Electronic stability control
- Hill-hold assist
- ISOFIX child seat mounts (second row)
- Seat belt reminder (All seats)
- Rear parking sensors
- Paddle shifters (AT only)
Toyota Rumion G
Powertrain choices: 1.5 petrol MT
In addition to the features offered on the S trims, the G gets:
- Climate control
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Two tweeters
- Height adjustable front seatbelt
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Front fog lamps
- Toyota Connected Car Technology
- Dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels
- Chrome door handles
- Rear washer, wiper, and defogger
- Teak wood finish on the dashboard and front door trims
- Dual-tone fabric upholstery
- Central sliding armrest with storage (front row)
- Engine push start/stop
Toyota Rumion V
Powertrain choices: 1.5 petrol MT, 1.5-litre petrol AT
In addition to the features offered on the G trim, the V variant gets:
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Key-operated retractable wing mirrors
- Cruise control
- Auto headlamps
- Front-side airbags
- Rear parking camera
In terms of rivals, the Toyota Rumion enters the competitive MPV market, where it will go head-to-head with contenders like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens. Toyota’s extensive MPV lineup includes the Rumion alongside the popular Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and the Vellfire.